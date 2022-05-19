UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published May 19, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Em Astoria, Wide Hotel and Hampstead carrying Containers and Furnace oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a gas carrier 'Al-Deebal' carrying 'LNG' also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Trinity Arrow, Star Cepheus, Henrika Schulte and IVS Prestwicks left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Santander, Wild Hotel and Em Astoria are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 170,973 tonnes, comprising 126,263 tonnes imports cargo and 44,710 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,768` Containers (2,138 TEUs Imports and 2,630 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al-Deebal and Azao & another ship 'CMA CGM Butterfly' carrying LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT and QICT on Thursday.

