UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lotus-A, Amali, Beks Munewr, Mandarian Tarder, Lilac Victoria and Al-Thakhira scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship 'Rui Fu An' scheduled to load/offload Cement also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Maersk Jalan' left the port on Monday morning, while another containers ship Lotus-A is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 170,934 tonnes, comprising 115,784 tonnes imports cargo and 55,150 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,036 Containers (1,162 TEUs Imports and 2,874 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

Three ships, Rosa, MSC Iris and STI Bronx carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT respectively on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Victoria Same Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restricti ..

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

2 hours ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.