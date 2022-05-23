Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lotus-A, Amali, Beks Munewr, Mandarian Tarder, Lilac Victoria and Al-Thakhira scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Mogas and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship 'Rui Fu An' scheduled to load/offload Cement also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Maersk Jalan' left the port on Monday morning, while another containers ship Lotus-A is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 170,934 tonnes, comprising 115,784 tonnes imports cargo and 55,150 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,036 Containers (1,162 TEUs Imports and 2,874 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

Three ships, Rosa, MSC Iris and STI Bronx carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT respectively on Monday.