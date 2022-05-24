UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Rosa, MSC Iris and STI Bronx carrying Containers and Palm oil arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, 23rd May-2022, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships MSC Everest, Xpress Bardsey, Nefeli, Euro Integrity and Bowfin carrying Containers, Soya bean, furnace oil and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Lilac Victoria and MSC Rosa left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Mandarian Trader, MSC Iris and Al-Thakhira are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 203,772 tonnes, comprising 137,062 tonnes imports cargo and 66,710 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,131 Containers (924 TEUs Imports and 3,207 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Alonissos, Magnus, MSC Everest and Xpress Bardsey & two more ships, Maersk Heartford and Al-Jassasiya carrying Coal, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

