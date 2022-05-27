UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Rui Fu An, Bulk Polaris, Express Rome, Diyala and Khairpur scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, JbuSchelde, Oak Spirit and MSC Sarya carrying Chemicals, LNG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,a Container ship 'Diyala' left the Port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Express Rome, Alonissos and Orange Harmony are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 130,671 tonnes, comprising 93,682 tonnes imports cargo and 36,989 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,642` Containers (1,352 TEUs Imports and 1,290 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Yangze-6, Oak Spirit and MSC Sarya& two more ships, Long Beach Express and Zeyno carrying, Soyabean, LNG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, PGPCL, QICT and PIBT on Friday.

