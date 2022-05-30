Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Peristil, Mega-1, Milaha Qatar and Bowfin scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LNG and Gasoline, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Prestigious, VTC Ocean and MSC Athos, scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Rice and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Safmarina Ngami' left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship, Bulk Polaris is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 128,701 tonnes, comprising 100,396 tonnes imports cargo and 28,305 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,953` Containers (288 TEUs Imports and 1,665 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, VTC Ocean and MSC Athos & two more ships, Lana and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload, Rice, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT and PIBT on Monday.