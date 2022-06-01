UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Silver Carolyn, Ocean Venus, Sealand Washington, MSC Eugenia and Euro Integrity carrying Soyabean oil, Coal, Containers and Furnace oil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Manwhile four more ships, Atlantic Sakura, MolGensis, FG Rotterdam and Selena, carrying Soyabean seeds, Containers, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,a coal carrier 'Pavo Bright' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Sealand Washington and Yangze-6 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,679 tonnes, comprising 82,893 tonnes imports cargo and 60,786 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,380` Containers (1,344 TEUs Imports and 3,036 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, FG Rotterdam, Selena, Nefeli and Mol Genesis & another ship, EM Astoriacarrying, Chemicals, Coal, Soyabean and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, FAP and QICT on Wednesday, while another containers ship navios constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

