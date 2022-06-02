UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Mol Genesis, EM Astoria, Nefeli, Selena and FG Rotterdam carrying Containers, Soyabean, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Navios Constellation carrying Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Thursday morning.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three more ships, MSC Eugenia, Silver Carolyn and FG Rotterdam left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Mol Genesis, EM Astoria, Euro Integrated and Selena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,623 tonnes, comprising 128,084 tonnes imports cargo and 67,539 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,952` Containers (1,581 TEUs Imports and 3,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Navios Constellation, Stanford Eagle, TBN and Al-Soor& another ship, MarangasCoronis carrying, Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Gas oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL on Wednesday.

