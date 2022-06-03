UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published June 03, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, DS Cougar, MarangasCoronis and Stanford Eagle carrying Containers, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Swan, ChemroadHaya, Crimson Jade, Bea Schulte and Al-Deebal scheduled to load/offload Rice, Phosphoric Acid, Gas oil, Containers and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three more ships, Euro Integrity, Navios Constellation and Selena left the Port on Friday morning, while a chemicals carrier 'DS Cougar' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 160,536 tonnes, comprising 121,185 tonnes imports cargo and 39,351 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,767` Containers (1,012 TEUs Imports and 1,755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Al-Soor, Al-Deebal, ChemroadHaya and Bea Schulte & another ship, Clemons Schulte carrying, Gas oil, LNG, Phosphoric Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL, EVTL and QICT Friday.

