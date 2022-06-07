Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Swan, Prestigious, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Rania scheduled to load/offload Rice, Condensate and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Norstar Integrity and Ambrosia carrying Gas oil and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,three more ships, MSC Rania, JBU Schelde and Ocean Venus left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a Containers ship 'Maersk Brooklyn' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 99,386 tonnes, comprising 38,226 tonnes imports cargo and 61,160 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,767` Containers (1,593 TEUs Imports and 2,174 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, MSC Anahita, Maersk Senang and Marangas Troy carrying, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT and PGPCL Tuesday.