UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Swan, Prestigious, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Rania scheduled to load/offload Rice, Condensate and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Norstar Integrity and Ambrosia carrying Gas oil and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,three more ships, MSC Rania, JBU Schelde and Ocean Venus left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a Containers ship 'Maersk Brooklyn' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 99,386 tonnes, comprising 38,226 tonnes imports cargo and 61,160 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,767` Containers (1,593 TEUs Imports and 2,174 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, MSC Anahita, Maersk Senang and Marangas Troy carrying, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT and PGPCL Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

23 minutes ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

3 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

12 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.