Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published June 08, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Senang, MSC Anahita and Marangas Troy carrying Containers and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Johanna Oldendorff, Seaspan Chiba and MSC Sarya carrying Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Nefeli, Prestigious and MSC Anahita left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 02 more ships, Maersk Senang and Seaspan Chiba are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 177,799 tonnes, comprising 119,155 tonnes imports cargo and 58,644 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,266` Containers (4,054 TEUs Imports and 1,212 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Norstar Integrity, Zhi Xian 2, Johanna Oldendorff, Seapan Chiba and MSC Sarya& three more ships, Irenes Ray, CMA CGM Pemba and Al-Dayyan carrying, Gas oil, Cranes, Coal, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, FAP, PIBT, QICT and EETL Wednesday.

