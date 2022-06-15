Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Berge Annupuri, Lady Maraguax, MilahaRasLaffan and Kotor Bay scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemical, LNG and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, G Bright and Sti Bronx carrying Chemical and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Kotor Bay and Sea Vine left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 02 more ships, Lady Margaux and MilahaRasLaffan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 121,530 tonnes, comprising 99,146 tonnes imports cargo and 22,384 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,318` Containers (178 TEUs Imports and 1,140 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Merkur Ocean, Lisa, MSC Sarya, Torm Philippines and G Bright carrying, Containers, Gas oil and Chemical are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL Tuesday.