Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published June 17, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Ken Star, LannaNaree, CMA CGM Orfeo, Sti Bronx and Venture Grace scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel Coil, Containers, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Regina, Gas Athena, Agria and APL Florida carrying Gas oil, LPG, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Damon, Sti Bronx and LannaNaree are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 142,726 tonnes, comprising 116,767 tonnes imports cargo and 25,959 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,893` Containers (1,366 TEUs Imports and 1,527 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Gas Athena, Pan Rapido, Pike and APL Florida & two more ships, APL New York and Simaisma carrying LPG, Coal, Mogas, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at SSGC, PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and EETL on Friday.

