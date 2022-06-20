UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Maersk Cayman, Maersk Innoshima, Zoe, Gas Athena and Agria carryingSoyabean oil, Containers, Soyabean, LPG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Glorious Sea, MSC Sindy and Wide Hotel scheduled to load/offload Rice and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,04 ships, Maersk Innoshima, SafmarineNyassa, Jag Lavanya and Chemroad Sakura left the Port on Monday morning, while 04 more ships, Marangas Asclepius, Pan Rapido, Maersk Cayman and Ken Star are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 192,295 tonnes, comprising 136,588 tonnes imports cargo and 55,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,667` Containers (1,943 TEUs Imports and 2,724 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Pike, SSI Victory, MSC Sindy and Wide Hotel & two more ships, Rosa and Caribbean carrying Mogas, Steel coil, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-1, QICT and LCT on Monday.

