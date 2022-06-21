UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Caribbean, SSI Victory, Rosa, MSC Sindy, Wide Hotel and Pike carrying Palm oil, Steel coil, Containers and Mogas, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ejnan, MSC Shaula and Maersk Kinloss carrying LNG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, MSC Sindy and Wide Hotel left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 02 more ships, Rosa and Caribbean are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 179,874P tonnes, comprising 126,922 tonnes imports cargo and 52,952 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,116` Containers (2,437 TEUs Imports and 2,679 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, MSC Shaula and Maersk Kinloss carrying 'Containers' is expected to take berths at 'QICT' on Tuesday.

