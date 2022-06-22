Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Shaula carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a Containers ship, also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Agria, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Shaula and Gas Athena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 103,222 tonnes imports cargo and 40,482 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,884` Containers (1,906 TEUs Imports and 1,978 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Regina, Ejnan and Irenes Ray & another ship, Xpress Bardsey carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Wednesday.