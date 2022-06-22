UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Shaula carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a Containers ship, also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Agria, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Shaula and Gas Athena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 103,222 tonnes imports cargo and 40,482 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,884` Containers (1,906 TEUs Imports and 1,978 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Regina, Ejnan and Irenes Ray & another ship, Xpress Bardsey carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Regina Same Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

45 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

2 hours ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.