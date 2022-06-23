UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Three ships namely,Irenes Ray, Xpress Bardsey and Regin carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday 22ndJune-2022.

Meanwhile three more ship, Dolphin-18, Margarita and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,04 more ships, Irenes Ray, Xpress Bardsey, Gas Athena and SSI Victory are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 74,253 tonnes, comprising 45,334 tonnes imports cargo and 28,919 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,019` Containers (755 TEUs Imports and 1,264 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Glorious Sea, Dolphin-18, Ejnan and Umm Bab & two more ships, GC Sapphire and OOCL Washington scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, EETL, PGPCL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, 23rd June while 03 more containers ships, Angolikos, MSC Iris and Maersk Jalan are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Oil Anchorage June Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

38 minutes ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.