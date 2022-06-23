Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Three ships namely,Irenes Ray, Xpress Bardsey and Regin carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday 22ndJune-2022.

Meanwhile three more ship, Dolphin-18, Margarita and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,04 more ships, Irenes Ray, Xpress Bardsey, Gas Athena and SSI Victory are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 74,253 tonnes, comprising 45,334 tonnes imports cargo and 28,919 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,019` Containers (755 TEUs Imports and 1,264 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Glorious Sea, Dolphin-18, Ejnan and Umm Bab & two more ships, GC Sapphire and OOCL Washington scheduled to load/offload Rice, LNG, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, EETL, PGPCL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, 23rd June while 03 more containers ships, Angolikos, MSC Iris and Maersk Jalan are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.