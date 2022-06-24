UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Six ships namely,Glorious Sea, Dolphin-18, GC Sapphire, Ejnan, Umm Bab and OOCL Washington scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemical, LNG and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MTM Newyork, Fortune Glory, Silver Eburna and RDO Fortune carrying Soyabean, Palm oil and containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday (today) morning.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,a container ship 'OOCL Washington' left the Port on Friday morning, while 04 more ships, Regina, GC Sapphire, Ernest Vinberg and Ejnan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 178,306 tonnes, comprising 152,148 tonnes imports cargo and 26,158 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,676` Containers (708 TEUs Imports and 968 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, MTM Newyork, Margarita and RDO Fortune & two more ships, Argolikos and MSC Iris carrying Soyabean, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, 24th June while another containers ship Maersk Jalan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

