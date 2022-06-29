UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Silver Eburna, Maersk Kensington, MSC Mumbai, PS Venezia and Star Pisces carrying Palm oil, Containers, Furnace oil and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Onex Precious, Pvt Flora, EM Astoria, Southern Wolf and Methane Shirley Elesabeth carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Marangas Asclepius' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, MaroMaro, African Puffin, Maersk Kensington and Arpehhio are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 195,307 tonnes, comprising 171,932 tonnes imports cargo and 23,375 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,371` Containers (2,996 TEUs Imports and 1,375 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Methane Shirley Elesabeth, Southern Wolf, Happy Osprey and EM Astoria carrying LNG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mumbai Oil Astoria Anchorage Gas Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

39 minutes ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

2 hours ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

2 hours ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.