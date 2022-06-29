Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Silver Eburna, Maersk Kensington, MSC Mumbai, PS Venezia and Star Pisces carrying Palm oil, Containers, Furnace oil and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Onex Precious, Pvt Flora, EM Astoria, Southern Wolf and Methane Shirley Elesabeth carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Marangas Asclepius' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, MaroMaro, African Puffin, Maersk Kensington and Arpehhio are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 195,307 tonnes, comprising 171,932 tonnes imports cargo and 23,375 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,371` Containers (2,996 TEUs Imports and 1,375 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Methane Shirley Elesabeth, Southern Wolf, Happy Osprey and EM Astoria carrying LNG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday.