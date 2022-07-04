Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Saehan kostar, CMA CGM Cendrillion, MSC Malin and Indian Harmony carrying Chemicals, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Gas Zeus, Bow Neon and Chemtrans Aegean carrying LPG, Acetic Acid and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Ejnan and MSC Malin left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillion and Pvt Flora are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 124,840 tonnes, comprising 92,948 tonnes imports cargo and 31,892 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,374` Containers (1,498 TEUs Imports and 1,876 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Chemtrans Aegean, Gas Zeus and Silver Joan & three more ships, Bangkok Bridge, MSC Qingdao and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Mogas, LPG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Monday.