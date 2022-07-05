UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Six ships namely,Silver Joan, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Qingdao, Bangkok Bridge Gas Zeus and Chemtrans Aegean carrying Palm oil, Containers, LPG and Mogas, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Captain Haddock and BW Matsuyama carrying Coal and Soyabean also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Bangkok Bridge andMSC Qingdao left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Indian Harmony and Saehan Kostar are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 119,564 tonnes, comprising 81,042 tonnes imports cargo and 38,522 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,737` Containers (1,471 TEUs Imports and 2,266 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Captain Haddock and Bow Neon & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying Coal, Acetic Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday.

