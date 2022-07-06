UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published July 06, 2022

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Teleri, Maersk Detroit, Captain Haddock and Bow Neon scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Coal and Acetic Acid, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Sovereign and Team View carrying Mogas and Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemical carrier 'Bow Neon' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Maersk Detroit, Gas Zeus, Chemtrans Aegean and Silver Joan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 148,236 tonnes, comprising 113,889 tonnes imports cargo and 34,347 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,874` Containers (1,051 TEUs Imports and 1,823 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Team View and Mega & another containers ship, Irenes Ray carrying Steel Coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT and QICT on Wednesday.

