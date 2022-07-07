UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Two ships namely,Team View and Irenes Ray carrying Steel Coil and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Lila Frontier and Chemroad Sirius carrying Palm oil and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 more ships, Chemtrans Aegean, Silver Joan and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Captain Haddock and Team View are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 107,796 tonnes, comprising 90,665 tonnes imports cargo and 17,131 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 782` Containers (309 TEUs Imports and 473 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Crimson Jade, Chemroad Sirrius and Mega & another gas carrier 'Marangas Asclepius carrying Gas oil, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, LCT and EETL on Thursday.

