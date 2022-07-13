Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Sensota, Lisa and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, carrying General Cargo and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container ship 'MSC Iris' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Sterling Saga' left the port on Wednesday morning, while six more ships are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 200,913 tonnes, comprising 139,853 tonnes imports cargo and 61,060 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,087 Containers (1,667 TEUs Imports and 3,420 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Solomon Hermes, BW Matsuyama, KM Wiepa and IVS Swinley Forest & four more ships, Bow Run, MSC Iris, EM Asloria and Chemroad Echo carrying Palm oil, Soya bean, Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-4, PIBT, PQEPT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.