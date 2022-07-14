Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Eight ships namely,Solomon Hermes, EM Astoria, MSC Paris, BW Matsuyama, Chemroad Echo, Al-Jalaa,KM Weipa and IVS Swinley Forest carrying Palm oil, Containers, Soyabean, Phosphoric Acid, Furnace oil and Coal, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, EngroVopakTereminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Silvermine, Bao Run, DS Cougar and Seaspan Chiba carrying Coal, Chemicals and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Milaha Qatar and Lisa left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, MSC Paris, EM Astoria and Seaspan Chiba are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 192,266 tonnes, comprising 154,661 tonnes imports cargo and 37,605 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,162` Containers (3,314 TEUs Imports and 1,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Seaspan Chiba, Hafnia Amethyst, Bao Run and Silvermine& another gas carrier 'Al-Deebal carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, PQEPT, PIBT and PGPCL on Thursday.