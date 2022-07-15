Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :KARACHI, July, 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Jul, 2022 ): Five ships namely,Bao Run, Silvermine, Hafnia Amethyst, Al-Deebal and Seaspan Chiba carrying Coal, Palm oil, LNG and Containers, berthed at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Consortium and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile four more ships, Pilion, PVT Estella, East and Tiger Joy carrying Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Chemroad Echo and Seaspan Chiba left the Port on Friday morning, while another ship 'IVS Swinley Forest' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 222,038 tonnes, comprising 211,331 tonnes imports cargo and 10,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,076` Containers (720 TEUs Imports and 356 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier 'DS Couger' carrying 'Chemicals' is expected to take berth at 'EVTL' on Friday.