Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, MSC Sky-II, Ikaria, Meratus, Southern Unicorn and Marangas Asclepius carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG, arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Caledonia, Stingray and Chemtran Arctic carrying Containers, Gasoil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container ship 'MSC Sky-II' and Chemicals carrier 'Clipper Helen' left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Ikaria and Onex Precious are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 195,964 tonnes, comprising 176,393 tonnes imports cargo and 19,571 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,454 Containers (2,365 TEUs Imports and 1,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Stingray, Blue Akihabara, Sovereign and MSC Caledonia II & another ship, Xin Yan Tai carrying,Coal, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday.

