Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Chang Young, EemsliftDafne, Lana, Diyala and CMA CGM Thames carrying Palm oil, General Cargo and Containers, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Susanna carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 more ships, Diyala, CMA CGM Thames and JabalHarim left the Port on Tuesday morning, and a containers ship, 'Lana' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 70,293 tonnes, comprising 47,768 tonnes imports cargo and 22,525 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,998` Containers (1,673 TEUs Imports and 1,325 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, ElgiznurCebi, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Susanna & 02 more ships, Wide Hotel and Star Subaru carrying Steel Product, Containers and Coal are expected to take berth at MW-1, QICT and PIBT on Tuesday.

