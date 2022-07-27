UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Elgiznur Cebi, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Susanna and Star Subaru scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel Product and Coal, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, Saehan Jasper, Dolphin-2,Maritime Gisela, Weal Thy Loyal and Mia Grace carrying Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Container ships, MSC Susanna and Lana left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Chang Young and Maersk Atlanta are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 107,310 tonnes, comprising 60,091 tonnes imports cargo and 47,219 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,985 Containers (1,248 TEUs Imports and 2,737 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, STH Sydney and Weal Thy Loyal & three more ships, Wide Hotel, EM Astoria and Al-Deebal scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EETL respectively on Wednesday, while another container ship 'MSC Iris' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more container ships 'CMA CGM Butterfly and Xpress Bardsay' are due to arrive on Thursday.

