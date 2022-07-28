UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Sth Sydney, Wealthy Loyal, Al-Deebal, EM Astoria and Wide Hotel scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LNG and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, MSC Iris, Corona, Songa Dream and Kanha carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, EM Astoria and Wide Hotel left the Port on Thursday morning, and a coal carrier 'Star Subaru' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 168,033 tonnes, comprising 131,938 tonnes imports cargo and 36,095 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,463` Containers (1,665 TEUs Imports and 1,798 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, MSC Iris, CMA CGM Butterfly, Kanha and African Starling carrying Containers, LPG and Coal are expected to take berth at QICT, SSGC and PIBT on Thursday.

