Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Three ships namely,Mandarin Phoenix, Xpress Bardsey and Kanha scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and LPG, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Ante Topic and Ivs Pebble Beach carrying Coal and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Safmarine Ngami, SM Navigator and Dolphon left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, Xpress Bardsey, Scarlet Rosella and Sth Sydney are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 86,142 tonnes, comprising 53,496 tonnes imports cargo and 32,646 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,824` Containers (629 TEUs Imports and 1,195 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Aframax Riviera, Sahan Jasper, Ante Topic and Ince Marmara & 04 more ships, Seagull, Al-Marrouna, MSC Elaine and Maersk Brooklyn carrying Furnace oil, Palm oil, Coal, Wheat, LPG, LNG, and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT, PQEPT, FAP, SSGC, EETL and QICT on Monday.