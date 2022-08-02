Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Seven ships namely,Ante Topic,Sahan Jasper, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Elaine, Ince Marmara, Al-Marrouna and Aframax Riviera carrying, Coal, Palm oil, Containers, Wheat, LNG and Furnace oil, berthed at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Chang Hang Run Hai and Maersk Pittsburgh carrying Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on today morning.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Kanha' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, Sth Sydney, MSC Elaine, Maersk Brooklyn and Agonistis are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 136,605 tonnes, comprising 111,075 tonnes imports cargo and 25,530 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,224` Containers (567 TEUs Imports and 657 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship 'Maersk Pittsburgh' & another container ship 'Henrika Schulte' carrying 'Containers' are expected to take berths at 'QICT' on Tuesday.