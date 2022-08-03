UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Two ships namely,Maersk Pittsburgh and Henrika Schulte carrying, Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Anna Schulte, T Risha and Irenes Ray carrying Coal, Palm oil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Marrouna and Saehan Jasper left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Ante Topic and Aframax Riviera are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 185,907 tonnes, comprising 141,569 tonnes imports cargo and 44,338 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,450` Containers (2,603 TEUs Imports and 1,847 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 more ships, Prestigious, Corona, Anna Schulte and Irenes Ray & another ship 'MSC Iris' scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Palm oil, Coal, and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT, PQEPT and QICT on Wednesday.

