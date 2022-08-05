Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Three ships namely,DSM Castor, MIA Grace and Aquaruby scheduled to load/offload, Cement, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Antigoni Force, Chemroad Quest and RB Leah carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid and Canola Seeds also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a coal Carrier 'Anna Schulte' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 81,213 tonnes, comprising 77,274 tonnes imports cargo and 3,939 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 145` Containers (72 TEUs Imports and 73 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Antigoni Force and Chemroad Quest carrying 56,700 tonnes Coal and 23,932 tonnes Phosphoric Acid are expected to take berths at PIBT and EVTL on Friday.