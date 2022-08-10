Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Lisa, Maersk Hartford and GC Argon carrying, Containers and Chemical, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ginga Cheetah, Ivs Atsugi and MSC Hposton carrying Phosphoric Acid, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, MSc Maria Elena, Avalon and Star Peace left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Maersk Hartford, Lisa, Cardula Jacob and FLC Celebration are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 159,969 tonnes, comprising 126,938 tonnes imports cargo and 33,031 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,287` Containers (2,344 TEUs Imports and 1,943 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Ivs Atsugi, T Risha, Hafnia Shinano and MSC Houston & another container ship, EM Astoria carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday.