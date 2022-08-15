Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Three ships namely,Kang Hong, Golden Violet and APL Newyork carrying, Coal, Palm oil and Containers, berthed at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile a general cargo carrier 'IVS Merlion' carrying 'Steel Coil' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Cap Carmel, Tian E Zuo and APL Newyork left the Port on Monday morning, while 03 more ships, NS Xiamin, Kmarine Geno and Golden Violet are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 135,475 tonnes, comprising 102,153 tonnes imports cargo and 33,322 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,890` Containers (1,059 TEUs Imports and 1,831 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, IVS Pebble Beach and Tiger Harmony & 02 more ships, Sun Rise and MSC Iris carrying Wheat, Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday.