Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Eight ships namely,Pan Jasmine, Rosa, Conti Canberra, MSC Pina, Chemroad Hope, Lusail, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross scheduled to load/offload, Rice, Containers, Palm oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Albion Bay, Al-Salam, Silver Joan, Irenes Ray and Sunrise carrying Steel coil, Gas oil, Palm oil, Containers and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship, Rosa left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 02 more ships, Conti Canberra and Star Gaia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 183,956 tonnes, comprising 148,905 tonnes imports cargo and 35,051 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,001` Containers (2,985 TEUs Imports and 2,016 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Irenes Ray and IVS Marilon carrying, Containers and Steel coil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 on Wednesday and another containers ship 'Athenian' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

