Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :C.V'Irenes Ray' carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a coal carrier 'Celestial Blue' carrying 'Coal' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, MSC Pina and Chemroad Hope left the Port on Thursday morning, while 05 more ships, Irenes Ray, Lusail, Star Gaia, Pacific Vision and Cape Cross are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 154,776 tonnes, comprising 120,740 tonnes imports cargo and 34,036 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,143` Containers (1,241 TEUs Imports and 1,902 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Tiger Harmony, S Trust, IVS Marilon, Megia and Celestial Blue & another containers ship 'Athenian' carrying, Palm oil, Furnace Oil, Steel coil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, MW-1, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT on Thursday.

