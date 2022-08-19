Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Tiger Harmony, IVS Merlion, S Trust, Magic and Athenian carrying Palm oil, Steel coil, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal on Thursday.

Meanwhile six more ships, BBG Dream, Santa Teresa, Mega, Gion Trader, MSC Iris and Seaspan Chiba carrying Coal, Palm oil, Phosphoric Acid and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Athenian and Pacific Vision left the Port on Friday morning, while 02 more ships, Tiger Harmony and Cape Cross are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 130,585 tonnes, comprising 115,344 tonnes imports cargo and 15,241 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,716` Containers (914 TEUs Imports and 802 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Celestial Blue, Gion Trader, Champion Concept, MSC Iris and Seaspan Chiba & another containers ship 'MSC Jasmine' carrying, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Soyabean oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Friday.