UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Tiger Harmony, IVS Merlion, S Trust, Magic and Athenian carrying Palm oil, Steel coil, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal on Thursday.

Meanwhile six more ships, BBG Dream, Santa Teresa, Mega, Gion Trader, MSC Iris and Seaspan Chiba carrying Coal, Palm oil, Phosphoric Acid and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Athenian and Pacific Vision left the Port on Friday morning, while 02 more ships, Tiger Harmony and Cape Cross are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 130,585 tonnes, comprising 115,344 tonnes imports cargo and 15,241 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,716` Containers (914 TEUs Imports and 802 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Celestial Blue, Gion Trader, Champion Concept, MSC Iris and Seaspan Chiba & another containers ship 'MSC Jasmine' carrying, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Soyabean oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

8 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

20 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

43 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

1 hour ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.