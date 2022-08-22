UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Great Spring, BBG Dream, Silver Joan, MeratusJayawijaya and Cosco Japan carrying Coal, Palm oil and Containers, berthed at Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Qasim International Container Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Rui Fu An, Pacific Achievement, Ginza, DM Emerald and MilahaRas Laffan carrying Coal, Palm oil, Chemical and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Cosco Japan' left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Sun Rise and MeratusJayawijaya are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 135,131 tonnes, comprising 105,279 tonnes imports cargo and 29,852 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,573` Containers (1,817 TEUs Imports and 1,756 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Al-Salam, DM Emerald and Santa Teresa & 02 more ships, Conti Courage and Lana carrying, LNG, Gas oil, Chemical, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Monday.

