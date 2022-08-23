Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lana, Conti Courage, DM Emerald, MilahaRas Laffan, Al-Salam and Santa Teresa carrying Containers, Chemical, LNG, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Shaula carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Conti Courage and Silver Joan left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Great Spring, BBG Dream and Lana are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 211,778 tonnes, comprising 166,422 tonnes imports cargo and 45,356 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,531` Containers (863 TEUs Imports and 2,668 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Shaula and Mega carrying, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT on Tuesday.