Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Shaula, Maersk Columbus and Mega-1 carrying Containers and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships carrying Palm oil, LNG, Coal and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker 'Al-Salam-II' left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Maersk Columbus and DM Emerald are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 171,327 tonnes, comprising 125,478 tonnes imports cargo and 45,849 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,198 Containers (2,501 TEUs Imports and 2,697 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Rui Fu An, Rio Napo and Enugu & another ship, Greenwich Park carrying Coal, Gas oil, LNG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, PGPCL and EVTL respectively on Wednesday.