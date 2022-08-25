Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Greenwich Park, Enugu, Rio Napo and Rui Fu An carrying Phosphoric Acid, LNG, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Wednesday. Meanwhile six more ships, Lilstella, Ionic Unicorn, Canopus, Segull, MSC Sky and CMA CGM Orfeo scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Coal, Chemical, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Greenwich Park and Mega are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 137,083 tonnes, comprising 124,707 tonnes imports cargo and 12,376 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 980` Containers (252 TEUs Imports and 728 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Lilstella, Canopus, Able Sailor, MSC Sky and CMA CGM Orfeo& 02 more ships, MSC Caledonia and EM Astoria scheduled to load/offload, Bitumen, Chemical, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Thursday.