Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Caledonia, Raysut and Ionic Unicorn carrying, Containers, Gasoline and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Wawasan Topaz, Helena K, Pacific Pride, RHL Martha and Maersk Seletar carrying Chemical, Coal, Steel coil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Ginza and MSC Caledonia left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 05 more ships, Zhen Hua 36, Moondance, Maersk Brooklyn, Pacific Achievement and Serenity Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 121,793 tonnes, comprising 82,630 tonnes imports cargo and 39,163 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,470` Containers (438 TEUs Imports and 2,032 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Antares, RHL Martha, Wawasan Topaz and Maersk Seletar& another ship 'MSC India' carrying, Soyabean, Steel coil, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-2, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday.

