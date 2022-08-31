UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, MSC India, Maersk Seletar, Antares and RHL Martha, carrying, Containers, Soyabean oil and Steel Coil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile seven more ships, Pacific Pride, FSM, Irenes Ray, Anny Petrakis, Nord Neptune, Stolt Glory and Ardmore Engineer carrying Coal, LPG, Containers, Wheat, Gas oil, Chemicals and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Maersk Seletar' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Serenity Gas, Segull, Antares and Danny Boy are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 171,788 tonnes, comprising 136,158 tonnes imports cargo and 35,630 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,447` Containers (2,585 TEUs Imports and 1,862 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Wawasan Topaz, Star Chalenger, SW Cap Ferrat and Irenes Ray & another ship 'Safeen Pearl' carrying, Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India LPG Oil Nord Ardmore Anchorage Gas Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

8 minutes ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

1 hour ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

1 hour ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.