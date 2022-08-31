Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, MSC India, Maersk Seletar, Antares and RHL Martha, carrying, Containers, Soyabean oil and Steel Coil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile seven more ships, Pacific Pride, FSM, Irenes Ray, Anny Petrakis, Nord Neptune, Stolt Glory and Ardmore Engineer carrying Coal, LPG, Containers, Wheat, Gas oil, Chemicals and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'Maersk Seletar' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Serenity Gas, Segull, Antares and Danny Boy are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 171,788 tonnes, comprising 136,158 tonnes imports cargo and 35,630 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,447` Containers (2,585 TEUs Imports and 1,862 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Wawasan Topaz, Star Chalenger, SW Cap Ferrat and Irenes Ray & another ship 'Safeen Pearl' carrying, Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Wednesday.