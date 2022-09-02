UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published September 02, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, SW Cap Ferrat, Napa Spirit, Al-Deebal, Nord Neptune and OOCL Washington, carrying, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Gas oil and Containers, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sargodah, Elandra Spruce and MilahaRas Laffan carrying Furnace Oil, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, OOCL Washington and Super Trader left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, Napa Spirit, FSM and SW Cap Ferrat are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 127,126 tonnes, comprising 113,169 tonnes imports cargo and 13,957 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,935` Containers (1,114 TEUs Imports and 821 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Anny Petrakis, Stolt Glory and Elandra Spruce carrying, LNG, Wheat, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at PGPCL, FAP, EVTL and LCT on Friday.

