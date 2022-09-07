Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Kinloss, Cape Korita, Songa Peace and Al-Maha, carrying, Containers, Phosphoric Acid and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Jaguar, Symi, EM Astoria, Chang Hang Shui Jing, Bao Run and Al-Jassasiya scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Gasoline, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Maersk kinloss and Super Eastern left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, At middle, Bridge, Anny Petrakis, Helena and Sargodha are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 201,018 tonnes, comprising 158,668 tonnes imports cargo and 42,350 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,390 Containers (2,551 TEUs Imports and 1,839 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, Lila Shimla, EM Astoria, Al-Jassasiya, Livarden, Kobayashi Maru and Pacific Pride scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, LNG, Palm oil, Soyabean and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EETL, LCT, FAP and PIBT on Wednesday.