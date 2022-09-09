Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Express Athens, Capella and Chang Hang Shui Jing, carrying Containers, Chemicals and Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Lil Stella, RDO Concord, Pacific Wind, Europa Graeca and Golden Denise scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Express Athens and Cape Korita left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, Lila Shimla, Pacific Pride and Golden Denise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 101,768 tonnes, comprising 68,227 tonnes imports cargo and 33,541 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,855` Containers (857 TEUs Imports and 998 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, RDO Concord, SG Pegasus, Sea Biscuit, Pacific Wind and Golden Denise carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal, Steel coil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, PIBT, MW-1 and EVTL on Friday.