Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Rosa, MSC Caledonia, Hafnia Andesine, TRF Kashima and Milaha Qatar, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Acetic Acid and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Bangkok Bridge, LR1Charm, Al-Salam, Aspen Express and East Gate carrying Containers, Mogas, Gas oil, Palm oil and Lentils also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, TRF Kashima and MSC Caledonia left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Rosa, Anassa and Kobayashi Naru are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 147,120 tonnes, comprising 114,329 tonnes imports cargo and 32,791 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,931` Containers (603 TEUs Imports and 1,328 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Europa Graeca and Bangkok Bridge & 02 more ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Stella carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Tuesday.