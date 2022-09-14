Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Four ships carrying Containers and Coal arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships left the port on Wednesday while two more ships are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 145,590 tonnes, comprising 114,329 tonnes imports cargo and 31,261 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,841 Containers (603 TEUs Imports and 1,238 TEUs export) was handled at the port There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Tiger Integrity and LR1 Charm carrying 7,500 tonnes Palm oil and 59,205 tonnes Mogas are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.