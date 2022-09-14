UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Four ships carrying Containers and Coal arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, berthed at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another ship carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships left the port on Wednesday while two more ships are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 145,590 tonnes, comprising 114,329 tonnes imports cargo and 31,261 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,841 Containers (603 TEUs Imports and 1,238 TEUs export) was handled at the port There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Tiger Integrity and LR1 Charm carrying 7,500 tonnes Palm oil and 59,205 tonnes Mogas are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

51 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

1 hour ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.