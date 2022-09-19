UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Xin Yan Tai, Songa Challenge and Genco Vigilant, carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Alpine Pacifica, FSM, MSC Himanshi and MSC Rania carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, Cap Carmel, Gas Challenger, Delta Gas, Xin Yan Tai and Lil Stella left the Port on Monday morning, while 05 more ships, Alzubarah, Pacific Wind, Chamg Hang Run Hai, Junior and Nord Biscay are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 118,701 tonnes, comprising 70,320 tonnes imports cargo and 48,381 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,313` Containers (547 TEUs Imports and 2,766 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, East Gate, FSM, Sargodha, MSC Himanshi and MSC Rania & another containers ship 'Lana' carrying Lentils, LPG, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Import Oil Nord Sargodha Alpine Anchorage Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

5 minutes ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

5 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.