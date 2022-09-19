Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Xin Yan Tai, Songa Challenge and Genco Vigilant, carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Alpine Pacifica, FSM, MSC Himanshi and MSC Rania carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, Cap Carmel, Gas Challenger, Delta Gas, Xin Yan Tai and Lil Stella left the Port on Monday morning, while 05 more ships, Alzubarah, Pacific Wind, Chamg Hang Run Hai, Junior and Nord Biscay are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 118,701 tonnes, comprising 70,320 tonnes imports cargo and 48,381 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,313` Containers (547 TEUs Imports and 2,766 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, East Gate, FSM, Sargodha, MSC Himanshi and MSC Rania & another containers ship 'Lana' carrying Lentils, LPG, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Monday.